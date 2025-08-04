TechGen Metals Ltd Announces $2.57 Million Entitlement Issue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Techgen Metals Ltd. ( (AU:TG1) ) has issued an announcement.

TechGen Metals Ltd has announced a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue to raise up to $2.57 million. This initiative includes offering new shares and options to existing shareholders and is fully underwritten by Anadara Asset Management Pty Ltd. The funds raised will likely support the company’s operations and strategic goals, potentially enhancing its market position and providing opportunities for growth.

More about Techgen Metals Ltd.

TechGen Metals Ltd operates in the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code TG1.

Average Trading Volume: 365,765

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.17M

