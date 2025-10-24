Teamway International’s Subsidiary Property Sold to Settle Debt

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Teamway International Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1239) ) has issued an update.

Teamway International Group Holdings Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Sichuan Hejing Packing Materials Co., Ltd., has received an enforcement order for the sale of a pledged property, representing about 2% of the company’s total assets, to Sichuan Guanxuan Packaging Products Co., Ltd. The proceeds from the sale will be used to repay a loan and its accrued interest, with the remaining balance allocated as working capital. The company assures that this development will not disrupt its normal operations, as it plans to negotiate a lease to continue using the property or find alternative facilities if necessary.

More about Teamway International Group Holdings Limited

Teamway International Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the packaging industry. Its primary focus is on producing and supplying packaging materials, with a market presence that includes subsidiaries such as Sichuan Hejing Packing Materials Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 958,657

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$110.5M

