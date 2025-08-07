Teamway International Faces Asset Auction Amid Legal Proceedings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Teamway International Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1239) ) has provided an update.

Teamway International Group Holdings Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Sichuan Hejing Packing Materials Co., Ltd., has received an enforcement order from the People’s Court of Luojiang District, Deyang City, Sichuan Province. This order mandates the auction of land and buildings owned by Hejing Packing, representing approximately 2% of the company’s total assets, to satisfy a payment obligation. Despite this, the company states that the enforcement order does not currently impact its normal business operations, and it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

More about Teamway International Group Holdings Limited

Teamway International Group Holdings Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in the packaging industry. The company is engaged in the production and distribution of packing materials, with a focus on the Chinese market through its subsidiary, Sichuan Hejing Packing Materials Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,233,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$53.27M

