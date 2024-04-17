TEAM plc Successfully Passes AGM Resolutions

TEAM plc (GB:TEAM) has released an update.

TEAM plc announced that all proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting were passed, with the issue of 9,549,300 new ordinary shares following shareholder approval. This includes shares for placement offers, conversion of a convertible loan, and Executive Director bonus awards. Post-admission of the new shares, the company’s total issued share capital will increase to 39,554,514 ordinary shares, altering the shareholders’ percentage holdings.

