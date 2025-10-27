Team Inc. Expands Board with New Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Team ( (TISI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, Team, Inc. announced significant changes to its Board of Directors, including the appointment of K. Niclas Ytterdahl and Michael Stewart, nominated by Stellex Capital Management, as directors. This expansion increased the Board from seven to nine members, with Mr. Ytterdahl joining the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees and Mr. Stewart joining the Compensation Committee. Additionally, Michael J. Caliel was reinstated as non-executive Chairman, and Jeffery G. Davis announced his resignation effective December 31, 2025, which will reduce the Board to eight members. These changes are part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its governance and operational performance.

More about Team

Team, Inc., headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, is a global leader in providing specialty industrial services. The company offers a comprehensive range of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services, aimed at enhancing safety, reliability, and operational efficiency for critical assets. With operations in over 13 countries, Team, Inc. combines technological innovation with extensive expertise in integrity and reliability management.

Average Trading Volume: 8,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $59.56M

