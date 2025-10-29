TE Connectivity Reports Record Q4 2025 Sales Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TE Connectivity reported a 17% increase in net sales for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025, achieving a record $4.75 billion, driven by growth in its Industrial and Transportation segments. The company also set full-year records in sales, operating margin, and cash generation, with a GAAP EPS of $6.16 and an adjusted EPS of $8.76. Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, TE Connectivity expects continued growth, with first-quarter sales projected to rise by 17% and adjusted EPS by 23%, as the company excludes amortization expenses from its non-GAAP measures to enhance comparability and investor insight.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TEL is a Outperform.

TE Connectivity’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the stock’s score. While the technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, the high P/E ratio suggests the stock may be overvalued, slightly tempering the overall score.

More about TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc is a global leader in industrial technology, specializing in connectivity and sensor solutions that enable power, signal, and data distribution. The company serves sectors such as next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, and data centers, with a workforce of over 90,000 employees across approximately 130 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,689,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $69.89B

