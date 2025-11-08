TDS Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and New Share Buyback

Telephone & Data Systems Inc. ( (TDS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Telephone & Data Systems Inc. presented to its investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) is a telecommunications company that offers broadband, video, voice, and wireless services through its TDS Telecom business, while its Array division leases tower space and holds wireless spectrum licenses. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, TDS announced a new $500 million share repurchase authorization, highlighting its strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value. The company reported total operating revenues of $308.5 million, a decrease from $327.5 million in the same period last year, but showed a significant improvement in net income attributable to common shareholders, which rose to $40.2 million from a loss of $100.4 million in the previous year. Key highlights from the report include the execution of a fiber broadband strategy by TDS Telecom, with 42,000 new marketable fiber service addresses and 11,200 residential fiber net additions. Additionally, the company completed the sale of its wireless operations to T-Mobile, resulting in a 68% increase in site rental revenues. Looking ahead, TDS management remains optimistic about the company’s future, emphasizing its robust fiber strategy and the potential for growth in its Array tower business under new leadership. The company’s financial flexibility and strategic initiatives are expected to position it well for future opportunities.

