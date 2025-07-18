TBS HOLDINGS Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TBS HOLDINGS INC. ( (JP:9401) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TBS HOLDINGS, INC. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 62,028 treasury shares as part of a restricted share-based remuneration plan. This move, resolved at a Board of Directors meeting, involves a total disposal amount of ¥301,145,940 and is aimed at compensating various company directors and executive officers.

More about TBS HOLDINGS INC.

Average Trading Volume: 290,724

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen795.2B

