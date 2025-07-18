TBS Holdings Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Director Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TBS HOLDINGS INC. ( (JP:9401) ) has issued an announcement.

TBS HOLDINGS, INC. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 153,200 treasury shares through a third-party allotment to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited. This move is part of the company’s share-based remuneration system for directors, aimed at enhancing corporate governance and aligning director interests with shareholder value.

More about TBS HOLDINGS INC.

Average Trading Volume: 290,724

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen795.2B

