TBS Holdings Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Director Remuneration

TBS HOLDINGS INC. ( (JP:9401) ) has issued an announcement.
TBS HOLDINGS, INC. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 153,200 treasury shares through a third-party allotment to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited. This move is part of the company’s share-based remuneration system for directors, aimed at enhancing corporate governance and aligning director interests with shareholder value.
More about TBS HOLDINGS INC.
Average Trading Volume: 290,724
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen795.2B
