TBS HOLDINGS Appoints New Chairperson for Value Appraisal Committee

TBS HOLDINGS INC. ( (JP:9401) ) has shared an announcement.

TBS HOLDINGS, INC. has appointed Yosuke Yagi as the chairperson of its Special Committee for Appraising Corporate Value. This committee, composed of external members, is tasked with evaluating the company’s strategies regarding takeover proposals and ensuring actions align with maximizing corporate value.

More about TBS HOLDINGS INC.

TBS HOLDINGS, INC. operates in the media and entertainment industry, primarily focusing on broadcasting and content production. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 290,724

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen795.2B

