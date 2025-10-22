TBC Bank Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from TBC Bank ( (GB:TBCG) ) is now available.

TBC Bank Group PLC announced the repurchase of 3,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 4,210 pence each, as part of a buyback program initiated in August 2025. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 55,980,473. This move is part of TBC Bank’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about TBC Bank

TBC Bank Group PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales, serving as the parent company of TBC Bank Georgia and TBC Uzbekistan. It is a leading financial services group in Georgia with significant market shares in customer loans and deposits. TBC Uzbekistan is a prominent digital banking ecosystem in Central Asia. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is part of the FTSE 250 Index.

Average Trading Volume: 118,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.3B

