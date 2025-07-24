Taurus Gold Corp. Appoints New CFO and Board Member

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Taurus Gold Corp. ( (TSE:TAUR) ) has issued an update.

Taurus Gold Corp. has announced the appointment of Gabriel Kabazo to its Board of Directors and as Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of Meghan Brown. Kabazo brings over 25 years of experience in finance and operations, which could enhance Taurus Gold’s strategic financial management and potentially strengthen its market position in the mineral exploration industry.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TAUR is a Underperform.

Taurus Gold Corp. is facing crucial financial difficulties with zero revenue, consistent losses, and reliance on external financing. While technical indicators show some slight positive momentum, the valuation is hampered by a negative P/E ratio. The primary concern remains the company’s inability to generate revenue, which poses significant risks to its sustainability.

More about Taurus Gold Corp.

Taurus Gold is a growth-oriented mineral exploration company with a 51% interest in the Charlotte gold-silver property in the Yukon, located within the Dawson Range mining district. The company’s shares trade on the CSE under the symbol TAUR.

Average Trading Volume: 54,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

