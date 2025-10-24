Taura Gold Prepares for Shareholder Vote on Acquisition by Axcap Ventures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Taura Gold, Inc. ( (TSE:TORA) ) is now available.

Taura Gold Inc. has dispatched meeting materials to shareholders for the upcoming annual general and special meeting, where a vote will be held on a plan of arrangement for Axcap Ventures Inc. to acquire all issued shares of Taura in exchange for Axcap shares. The board of directors recommends voting in favor of the arrangement, which is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory conditions. Due to a postal strike, shareholders are encouraged to access materials electronically and vote online.

More about Taura Gold, Inc.

Taura Gold Inc. is a company focused on gold exploration in Canada, particularly active in the Shabu Project in the Red Lake District of Northwestern Ontario. The company also evaluates acquisition and joint venture opportunities in various jurisdictions.

Average Trading Volume: 61,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.44M

