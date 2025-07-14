TAUNS Laboratories Withdraws Prime Market Application

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Tauns Laboratories, Inc. ( (JP:197A) ) is now available.

TAUNS Laboratories, Inc. has decided to withdraw its application for a market classification change to the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange due to delays in the review process and anticipated changes to the application content. The company maintains its intention to pursue this change at a more suitable time, and the withdrawal is expected to have minimal impact on its business operations or financial forecasts.

TAUNS Laboratories, Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development and distribution of medical diagnostic products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to enhance its market presence by transitioning to the Prime Market.

