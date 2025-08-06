Taung Gold International Approves Share Consolidation and Board Lot Size Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Taung Gold International Limited ( (HK:0621) ) is now available.

Taung Gold International Limited announced the successful passing of a resolution at its Special General Meeting held on August 6, 2025, which approved a share consolidation and change in board lot size. This decision, supported by a significant majority of shareholders, is set to become effective on August 8, 2025, and will impact the company’s share option scheme by adjusting the scheme mandate limit. The move is expected to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially enhance trading efficiency, reflecting a strategic effort to optimize its market positioning.

More about Taung Gold International Limited

Taung Gold International Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily involved in the gold mining industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on gold exploration and development projects.

Average Trading Volume: 79,633,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$943.9M

