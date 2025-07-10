Tatton Asset Management Announces Change in Major Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tatton Asset Management Plc ( (GB:TAM) ) has issued an announcement.

Tatton Asset Management Plc has announced a change in its major holdings, with BlackRock, Inc. now holding 11.95% of the voting rights in the company. This adjustment in ownership indicates a slight decrease from a previous position of 12.02%, reflecting BlackRock’s strategic management of its investment in Tatton. Such changes in major holdings can impact the company’s market perception and influence its strategic decisions, potentially affecting stakeholders and future operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TAM) stock is a Buy with a £850.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tatton Asset Management Plc stock, see the GB:TAM Stock Forecast page.

Tatton Asset Management Plc demonstrates strong financial performance and positive technical indicators, indicating robust growth potential. The moderate valuation and positive corporate events further enhance the stock’s attractiveness. However, caution is advised due to near overbought technical levels.

More about Tatton Asset Management Plc

Tatton Asset Management Plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing asset management services. The company is known for its investment management offerings and caters primarily to financial advisers and their clients.

Average Trading Volume: 78,394

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £417.8M

