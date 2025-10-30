Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd Confirms Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd ( (IN:TASTYBITE) ) has provided an update.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd has submitted a confirmation certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This submission confirms the company’s compliance with the dematerialization process, ensuring that securities are properly listed, verified, and updated in the register of members, reflecting a commitment to regulatory standards and operational transparency.

More about Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd operates in the food industry, focusing on producing ready-to-eat meals and convenience foods. The company is known for its range of ethnic and natural food products, catering primarily to health-conscious consumers and the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 268

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 23.11B INR

Learn more about TASTYBITE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue