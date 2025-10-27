Tasman Resources Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Tasman Resources ( (AU:TAS) ).

Tasman Resources Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 68,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction and is expected to enhance the company’s liquidity and market presence, potentially impacting its stakeholder value positively.

More about Tasman Resources

YTD Price Performance: 120.0%

Average Trading Volume: 246,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.22M

