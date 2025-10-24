Tasly Pharmaceutical’s Nine-Month Financials Show Increased Profit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. ( (HK:3320) ) has issued an announcement.

Tasly Pharmaceutical reported its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight decrease in revenue but a notable increase in net profit compared to the previous year. The financials reveal a positive cash flow change and a stable asset base, suggesting a solid financial position for Tasly, which could impact China Resources Pharmaceutical Group’s overall market standing and investor confidence.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. is a prominent player in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on manufacturing and distributing a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company holds a significant market position, with a 28% equity interest in Tasly Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

