TaskUs, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Taskus, Inc. Class A ( (TASK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Taskus, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

TaskUs, Inc. is a prominent provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience solutions, catering to innovative companies across various fast-growing sectors such as social media, e-commerce, and technology.

In its fiscal third quarter of 2025, TaskUs reported significant financial growth, highlighted by a 17% increase in total revenues, reaching $298.7 million. The company’s net income also saw a substantial rise, more than doubling from the previous year to $31.4 million.

Key financial metrics for TaskUs include an adjusted net income of $39.0 million with a margin of 13.1%, and an adjusted EBITDA of $63.5 million, maintaining a margin of 21.2%. The company also reported a notable increase in free cash flow, which grew by over 567% year-over-year to $42.0 million. TaskUs’ AI services continued to be a major growth driver, with over 60% year-over-year growth.

Looking ahead, TaskUs plans to further invest in generative AI transformation services, aiming to support its clients in adapting to the AI era. The company expects its full-year 2025 revenue to be between $1.173 billion and $1.175 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 21.1%.

