Taseko Mines Director Executes Share Transaction

Taseko Mines ( (TSE:TKO) ) has issued an update.

Taseko Mines Limited announced that its Director, Russell Hallbauer, exercised 51,100 share options and sold the same number of common shares at an average price of $4.60 CAD per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This transaction, conducted in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulations, reflects executive share dealings and may influence investor perceptions and market dynamics related to Taseko’s stock.

More about Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company engaged in the extraction and processing of minerals. The company primarily focuses on copper production and operates in the mining industry, with its shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, NYSE American, and London Stock Exchange.

