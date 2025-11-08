TARIL Releases Q2 2025-26 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited ( (IN:TARIL) ) has issued an announcement.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited has released its investor presentation for the second quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, detailing the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the period ending September 30, 2025. This disclosure, in compliance with SEBI regulations, is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and operational strategies, potentially impacting its market position and investor confidence.

More about Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited (TARIL) is a prominent manufacturer in the transformer industry, recognized as the second largest transformer manufacturing company in India by capacity. The company specializes in producing power, distribution, furnace, and specialty transformers, operating from three advanced facilities in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. TARIL employs around 1200 skilled professionals dedicated to maintaining high-quality standards across its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 80,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 121.4B INR

