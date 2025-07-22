Tap Global Group Announces Leadership Transition as Chair Steps Down

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Quetzal Capital PLC ( (GB:TAP) ).

Tap Global Group Plc has announced that Peter Wall will step down as Non-Executive Chair of the Board to take on a senior role in the Canadian government. His departure comes at a time of significant growth and transformation for the company, and he will remain in his position during a transitional period while the company searches for a new Chair. CEO Arsen Torosian praised Wall’s leadership and contributions, expressing confidence in the company’s continued success and the forthcoming appointment of a new Chair.

Tap Global Group Plc is a digital finance hub that integrates traditional finance with blockchain technology, offering fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement services. It caters to over 390,000 individual and business customers, providing access to major cryptocurrency exchanges through its Tap app. The company is notable for its European business, Tap Global Limited, which was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company approved by Mastercard in Europe. Tap Global Group’s operations extend across Europe, the US, and Bulgaria, with various subsidiaries serving different regions.

