Tango Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Financial Results

Tango Therapeutics ( (TNGX) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Tango Therapeutics announced preliminary unaudited financial results, estimating $152.8 million in cash and marketable securities as of September 30, 2025. The company also provided a clinical update on its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of vopimetostat, highlighting its potential as a best-in-class treatment for MTAP-deleted solid tumors, with plans for a pivotal study in second-line pancreatic cancer to begin in 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (TNGX) stock is a Hold with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tango Therapeutics stock, see the TNGX Stock Forecast page.

More about Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a company in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of targeted therapies for cancer treatment. The company is working on a product pipeline that includes vopimetostat, an oral PRMT5 inhibitor, which is being developed to treat multiple common cancers, including pancreatic and lung cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 2,039,115

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1B

