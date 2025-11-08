Tandem Diabetes Care Q3 2025 Earnings: Record Sales & Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tandem Diabetes Care Q3 2025 Earnings: Record Sales & Growth

Tandem Diabetes Care Q3 2025 Earnings: Record Sales & Growth

Tandem Diabetes Care ((TNDM)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tandem Diabetes Care’s recent earnings call for the third quarter of 2025 painted a largely positive picture, highlighting significant achievements such as record sales and improved margins. These successes were attributed to strategic initiatives in pricing, product innovation, and pharmacy expansion. Despite facing challenges like competitive pressures on new pump starts and transition-related impacts in Europe, the overall sentiment was optimistic, with the highlights significantly outweighing the lowlights.

Record Third Quarter Sales

Tandem Diabetes Care reported record third quarter sales, reaching $249 million. This impressive figure was driven by increases in average selling prices (ASP) and favorable foreign currency dynamics, showcasing the company’s effective pricing strategies and international market strength.

U.S. Sales Performance

In the U.S., Tandem Diabetes achieved approximately $176 million in sales, marking it as the highest third quarter and second highest quarter ever. This success was primarily due to improvements in pricing, underscoring the company’s strategic focus on maximizing revenue from its domestic market.

International Sales Growth

International sales also saw remarkable growth, achieving $74 million and delivering another record third quarter. The company experienced double-digit growth in end-user pump placements, highlighting its expanding footprint and acceptance in global markets.

Gross Margin Improvement

Tandem Diabetes reported a gross margin increase of approximately 3 percentage points year-over-year, reaching 54%. The company expects this trend to continue, with Q4 margins projected to hit an all-time high in the mid- to high 50s, reflecting operational efficiencies and cost management.

Pharmacy Channel Expansion

The company successfully expanded its pharmacy channel, increasing pharmacy benefit coverage for Tandem Mobi to over 40% of U.S. lives. This expansion is a testament to Tandem’s significant internal efforts to enhance pharmacy access and streamline operations.

Launch of New Products

Tandem announced the full availability of the t:slim X2 with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus integration in the U.S. Additionally, the company expanded its Type 2 commercial efforts for Control-IQ+, demonstrating its commitment to product innovation and market expansion.

Pressure on New Pump Starts

Despite the positive developments, Tandem continues to face pressure on new pump starts, particularly from competitive conversions. These challenges have created headwinds in new pump starts, highlighting the competitive landscape in the diabetes care market.

Impact of Distributor Transition in Europe

Tandem is navigating a projected $10 million headwind due to distributor inventory destocking and inventory buybacks as it prepares to go direct in select European countries. This transition reflects the company’s strategic shift towards direct market engagement in Europe.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Tandem Diabetes Care is on track to achieve $1 billion in worldwide sales for 2025, with U.S. sales expected to be around $700 million and international sales approximately $300 million. The company anticipates gross margins in the range of 53% to 54% for the year, with Q4 expected to set an all-time high. Although adjusted EBITDA is projected to be negative 5% of sales, improvements are anticipated in 2026 due to new product introductions, pharmacy access expansion, and operational efficiencies.

In summary, Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings call for the third quarter of 2025 highlighted a strong performance with record sales and margin improvements. Despite some challenges, the company’s strategic initiatives in pricing, product innovation, and pharmacy expansion have positioned it well for future growth. The forward-looking guidance suggests continued optimism, with expectations of reaching $1 billion in worldwide sales for the year.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement