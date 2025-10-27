Tanabe Consulting Group Revises Earnings Forecast Upward for Q2 FY2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TANABE CONSULTING GROUP CO. LTD ( (JP:9644) ) has issued an update.

Tanabe Consulting Group Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing an increase in net sales, operating profit, and interim net income. This upward revision is attributed to higher-than-expected net sales in all consulting domains, increased contract prices, and improved operational efficiency, indicating a positive impact on the company’s financial performance and industry positioning.

Tanabe Consulting Group Co., Ltd. operates in the management consulting industry, providing consulting services across various domains. The company focuses on offering team consulting services to key customers, including listed and mid-sized companies.

