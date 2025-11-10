Tanabe Consulting Group Reports Strong Financial Growth and Announces Stock Split

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TANABE CONSULTING GROUP CO. LTD ( (JP:9644) ) has provided an announcement.

Tanabe Consulting Group Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 14.9% and operating profit by 19.8% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a stock split and maintained its dividend forecast, indicating a stable financial outlook and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9644) stock is a Buy with a Yen795.00 price target.

More about TANABE CONSULTING GROUP CO. LTD

Tanabe Consulting Group Co., Ltd. operates in the consulting industry, primarily offering strategic and management consulting services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on providing solutions to enhance corporate strategies and operations.

Average Trading Volume: 90,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen23.12B



