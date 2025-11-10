Tamura Corporation Revises Financial Forecast Amid Increased Product Demand

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tamura Corporation ( (JP:6768) ) has shared an announcement.

Tamura Corporation has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to increased demand for data center-related products driven by AI adoption, particularly in North America. The company also reported an extraordinary loss from the planned transfer of shares in an affiliate, impacting its financial results.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6768) stock is a Buy with a Yen559.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tamura Corporation stock, see the JP:6768 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tamura Corporation

Tamura Corporation operates in the electronics industry, focusing on products such as large transformers and reactors for Power Distribution Units (PDUs) and Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPSs), with a significant market presence in North America.

YTD Price Performance: 5.68%

Average Trading Volume: 321,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen43.53B

