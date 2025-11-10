Tamura Corporation Reports Increased Sales but Declining Profits

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Tamura Corporation ( (JP:6768) ).
Tamura Corporation reported a 10.9% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 66.1%, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. The company revised its earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a cautious outlook amid changing market conditions.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6768) stock is a Buy with a Yen559.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tamura Corporation stock, see the JP:6768 Stock Forecast page.
More about Tamura Corporation
Tamura Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the electronics industry. It focuses on producing electronic components and materials, serving a global market.
YTD Price Performance: 5.68%
Average Trading Volume: 321,936
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: Yen43.53B
