Tamilnadu Telecommunications Limited Conducts 37th AGM Virtually

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. ( (IN:TNTELE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Limited held its 37th Annual General Meeting on September 26, 2025, via video conferencing, in compliance with guidelines from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. The meeting, which included participation from key company representatives and stakeholders, was conducted to ensure continued adherence to corporate governance practices and facilitate shareholder engagement.

More about Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd.

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing primarily on the production and distribution of optical fiber cables. The company is a joint venture between TCIL, a Government of India enterprise, and TIDCO, a Government of Tamil Nadu enterprise.

Average Trading Volume: 15,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 591.1M INR

See more insights into TNTELE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue