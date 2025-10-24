Tamboran Resources Secures $52.5 Million in Stock Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tamboran Resources Corporation ( (TBN) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, Tamboran Resources Corporation entered into subscription agreements with investors to sell up to $29 million of common stock, subject to shareholder approval and other conditions. Additionally, the company closed an underwritten public offering of 2,324,445 shares, raising approximately $52.5 million to fund its development plan and other corporate purposes. The offering, launched on October 22, 2025, included an option for underwriters to purchase additional shares, which was fully exercised. These financial maneuvers are expected to strengthen Tamboran’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Tamboran Resources Corporation

Tamboran Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on the commercial development of natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia. It holds approximately 1.9 million net prospective acres, making it the largest acreage holder in the Beetaloo Basin.

Average Trading Volume: 60,809

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $437.5M

