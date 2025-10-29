Tamboran Resources Launches Security Purchase Plan to Bolster Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tamboran Resources Limited ( (AU:TBN) ) just unveiled an update.

Tamboran Resources Corporation announced a security purchase plan (SPP) allowing eligible securityholders to purchase up to A$30,000 worth of new CHESS Depositary Interests. This initiative is conducted under ASIC’s Instrument 2019/547, with the company ensuring compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act. This move is expected to strengthen Tamboran’s financial position and enhance its operational capabilities in the Beetaloo Subbasin.

Tamboran Resources Limited

Tamboran Resources Corporation is a significant player in the energy sector, holding the largest acreage and operating interests in the Beetaloo Subbasin within the Greater McArthur Basin in Northern Territory, Australia. The company is involved in various projects, including the proposed NTLNG project at the Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct in Darwin.

Average Trading Volume: 3,286,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$722.8M

