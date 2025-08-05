Tamboran Resources Appoints New Director to Bolster Leadership

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tamboran Resources Limited ( (AU:TBN) ) has shared an update.

Tamboran Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Phillip Z. Pace as a director, effective from July 28, 2025. This appointment is part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership team, which could potentially enhance its operational capabilities and industry positioning.

More about Tamboran Resources Limited

Tamboran Resources Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of natural gas resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction and production of natural gas, with a market focus on supplying energy to meet growing demands.

Average Trading Volume: 1,586,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$380.6M

Find detailed analytics on TBN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue