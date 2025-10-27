Tamboran Resources Announces Proposed Stock Issue to Bolster Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tamboran Resources Limited ( (AU:TBN) ) has issued an update.

Tamboran Resources Limited has announced a proposed issue of 2,673,111 common stock securities, scheduled for October 28, 2025. This move is part of a strategic placement to enhance the company’s financial position and potentially expand its market presence, reflecting its ongoing efforts to strengthen its operations and stakeholder value.

More about Tamboran Resources Limited

Tamboran Resources Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of natural gas resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction and production of natural gas, aiming to supply energy markets with sustainable and efficient energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,247,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$728.5M

Learn more about TBN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue