Tamboran Resources Announces Proposed Securities Issue

An announcement from Tamboran Resources Limited ( (AU:TBN) ) is now available.

Tamboran Resources Corporation has announced a proposed issue of 1,524,339 common stock securities, scheduled for issuance on January 20, 2026. This move is part of the company’s strategy to raise capital, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market positioning by enhancing its financial resources.

Tamboran Resources Corporation operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of natural gas resources. The company is primarily engaged in the production and supply of natural gas, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and increasing its production capacity.

Average Trading Volume: 3,247,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$728.5M

