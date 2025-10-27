Tamboran Resources Announces New Securities Issue to Boost Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tamboran Resources Limited ( (AU:TBN) ) has provided an update.

Tamboran Resources Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities under a securities purchase plan, offering a significant number of securities to investors. This move is aimed at raising capital to support the company’s ongoing operations and strategic initiatives, potentially strengthening its position in the energy market and offering growth opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Tamboran Resources Limited

Tamboran Resources Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of natural gas resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of natural gas, aiming to supply energy markets with cleaner fuel alternatives.

Average Trading Volume: 3,247,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$728.5M

See more insights into TBN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue