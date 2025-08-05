Talkspace Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Talkspace ( (TALK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On August 5, 2025, Talkspace announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting an 18% year-over-year revenue growth to $54.3 million, driven by a 35% increase in Payor revenue. Despite a net loss of $0.5 million, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million, reflecting operational improvements and strategic investments in technology and marketing. The results indicate positive momentum and a promising trajectory for the remainder of the year, with increased active payor members and completed sessions.

The most recent analyst rating on (TALK) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Talkspace stock, see the TALK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TALK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TALK is a Neutral.

Talkspace’s stock is moderately rated due to its robust revenue growth and strategic partnerships. However, high valuation, profitability challenges, and neutral technical indicators present concerns. The stock’s strength in market expansion and partnerships is offset by its high P/E ratio and declining consumer revenue, necessitating caution.

To see Spark’s full report on TALK stock, click here.

More about Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider offering a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management. The company provides access to licensed therapists through an encrypted web and mobile platform, meeting HIPAA and regulatory requirements. Talkspace services are accessible through health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, and partnerships with healthcare companies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,806,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $386.5M

Find detailed analytics on TALK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue