Talius Group Secures $4 Million to Enhance Care Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from HSC Technology Group Ltd. ( (AU:TAL) ) is now available.

Talius Group Limited has secured $4.0 million through a successful placement of new shares, attracting significant interest from institutional and high-net-worth investors. The funds will be used to enhance the Talius Platform and support future working capital needs, positioning the company for growth in the aged care sector and other complementary markets.

More about HSC Technology Group Ltd.

Talius Group Limited provides technology-enabled care solutions to the aged and disability sectors, focusing on improving quality of life in retirement living, residential aged care, home, and community settings. Their SaaS data analytics platform, Talius Smart Care, integrates smart sensors with AI to automate care actions, enhancing autonomy and dignity for residents.

Average Trading Volume: 146,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.23M

Learn more about TAL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue