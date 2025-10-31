TAL Education Reports Strong Revenue Growth

TAL Education ( (TAL) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information TAL Education presented to its investors.

TAL Education Group, a leading smart learning solutions provider in China, offers comprehensive educational programs and services, leveraging technology to enhance learning experiences. In its latest earnings report for the second fiscal quarter of 2026, TAL Education Group reported a significant increase in net revenues, reaching $861.4 million, up from $619.4 million in the same period last year. The company also saw a notable rise in net income attributable to TAL, which more than doubled to $124.1 million compared to $57.4 million in the previous year.

Key financial metrics highlight the company’s robust performance, with income from operations surging by 101.8% to $96.1 million and non-GAAP income from operations increasing by 67.2% to $107.8 million. TAL’s gross profit also saw a substantial rise of 40.8%, reaching $491.0 million, with a gross margin of 57.0%. The company continues to invest in user experience and educational model innovations, contributing to its revenue growth.

For the first six months of fiscal year 2026, TAL reported net revenues of $1,436.4 million, a 39.0% increase from the previous year. The company’s income from operations for this period was $110.4 million, a significant improvement from $30.3 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL reached $177.9 million, reflecting a 71.1% increase year-over-year.

Looking ahead, TAL Education Group remains focused on strategic investments in key areas to drive sustainable growth. The company aims to deliver transformative learning solutions that enhance students’ holistic development while expanding access to high-quality educational content.

