TAKE Solutions Limited Holds 24th AGM with E-Voting and Stakeholder Engagement

The latest update is out from TAKE Solutions Limited ( (IN:TAKE) ).

TAKE Solutions Limited conducted its Twenty Fourth Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 30, 2025, via video conferencing, adhering to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Srinivasan H.R, included discussions on the company’s performance for the financial year 2024-25, and provided an e-voting facility for shareholders to participate in decision-making. The AGM was attended by key directors, auditors, and shareholders, and facilitated a platform for stakeholders to engage with the company’s management, ensuring transparency and active participation in the company’s governance.

More about TAKE Solutions Limited

TAKE Solutions Limited operates in the technology and consulting industry, focusing on providing software solutions and services. The company is known for its expertise in supply chain management and life sciences, offering innovative products to enhance business operations and compliance.

