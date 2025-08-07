Takasago International Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Announces Stock Split

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Takasago International Corporation ( (JP:4914) ) has shared an update.

Takasago International Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, showing a 4.5% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a decline in operating and ordinary profits by 1.7% and 28.3% respectively, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability. The company also announced a stock split scheduled for October 1, 2025, which may affect dividend comparisons before and after the split.

More about Takasago International Corporation

Takasago International Corporation operates in the fragrance and flavor industry, providing a range of products that cater to various market segments, including food and beverages, fine fragrances, and personal care products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative approach in the creation of flavors and fragrances.

Average Trading Volume: 49,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen145.5B

Learn more about 4914 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue