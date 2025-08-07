Takasago International Corporation Reports FY2025 Q1 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Takasago International Corporation ( (JP:4914) ) has shared an update.

Takasago International Corporation reported its financial results for the first quarter of FY2025, highlighting a 4.5% increase in sales compared to FY2024, driven by growth in Asian and European markets. However, the company experienced a decrease in operating and net profits, attributed to unfavorable exchange rate fluctuations and a decline in exports of fine chemicals in Japan, impacting its overall profitability.

More about Takasago International Corporation

Takasago International Corporation operates in the flavors and fragrances industry, focusing on the production and distribution of aroma ingredients, fine chemicals, and related products. The company serves a global market, with a particular emphasis on Asian and European regions.

Average Trading Volume: 49,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen145.5B

