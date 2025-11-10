Taikisha Ltd. Revises Earnings Forecasts Upward for Fiscal Year 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Taikisha ( (JP:1979) ) is now available.

Taikisha Ltd. has revised its earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, expecting an increase in sales and profitability due to improved project performance in Japan. The revision indicates a positive outlook for the company’s financial health, potentially enhancing its market position and benefiting stakeholders through increased earnings.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1979) stock is a Buy with a Yen3166.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Taikisha stock, see the JP:1979 Stock Forecast page.

More about Taikisha

Taikisha Ltd. operates in the engineering industry, focusing on providing environmental systems and paint finishing systems. The company primarily serves markets requiring advanced air conditioning, ventilation, and paint application technologies.

YTD Price Performance: 25.88%

Average Trading Volume: 152,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen201.8B

