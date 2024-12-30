Tai Cheung Holdings Updates Registered Office Address

Tai Cheung Holdings Limited (HK:0088) has released an update.

Tai Cheung Holdings Limited has announced a change in the address of its registered office and principal share registrar and transfer agent, effective January 1, 2025. The new location for both is Canon’s Court, 22 Victoria Street, Hamilton, Bermuda. Meanwhile, the branch share registrar in Hong Kong remains with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.

