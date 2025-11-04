Tactile Systems Technology Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Tactile Systems Technology ( (TCMD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tactile Systems Technology presented to its investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., also known as Tactile Medical, is a medical technology company that specializes in developing and marketing at-home therapies for chronic conditions such as lymphedema and chronic pulmonary disease, aiming to improve patient care and reduce healthcare costs.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, Tactile Medical reported a 17% increase in total revenue, reaching $85.8 million, alongside a net income rise to $8.2 million from $5.2 million in the same period last year. The company also announced a new share repurchase program, authorizing up to $25 million in stock buybacks.

Key financial metrics showed strong performance, with gross margins improving to 76% and adjusted EBITDA increasing to $14.4 million. The company’s lymphedema and airway clearance product lines both contributed to revenue growth, with the latter seeing a significant 71% increase in sales. Additionally, Tactile Medical successfully repaid its $24 million term loan, enhancing its financial flexibility.

Looking ahead, Tactile Medical has updated its financial outlook for 2025, projecting total revenue growth of 8% to 10% and adjusted EBITDA between $38 million and $39.5 million. The company remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives and leveraging market conditions to sustain its growth trajectory into 2026 and beyond.

