Taboola Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Taboola.com ( (TBLA) ) has provided an update.

On August 6, 2025, Taboola announced its strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, surpassing the high-end of its guidance. The company reported an 8.7% increase in revenues and an 18.2% rise in gross profit compared to the same quarter in 2024. Additionally, Taboola raised its full-year guidance and expanded its share repurchase program by $200 million, reflecting confidence in its business and long-term vision. The company also highlighted the early success of its new performance advertising platform, Realize.

The most recent analyst rating on (TBLA) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Taboola.com stock, see the TBLA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TBLA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TBLA is a Neutral.

Taboola’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are major strengths. However, technical analysis and valuation concerns weigh down the overall score, reflecting potential risks in market sentiment and high valuation.

To see Spark’s full report on TBLA stock, click here.

More about Taboola.com

Taboola is a global leader in the advertising industry, specializing in delivering performance at scale for advertisers. The company focuses on providing solutions for advertisers to reach their target audiences effectively through native advertising and other digital marketing strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,570,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.03B

See more data about TBLA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue