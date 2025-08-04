T.RAD Co., Ltd. Revises Earnings Forecasts Upward Amid Improved Market Conditions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

T.RAD Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7236) ) has provided an announcement.

T.RAD Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year earnings forecasts upward for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to improved performance trends and clarified U.S. tariff policies. The company now anticipates higher net sales and profits, reflecting a more favorable business environment and successful negotiations to pass on customs duties to customers. Despite ongoing uncertainties in global trade and exchange rates, T.RAD remains committed to timely and accurate financial disclosures.

More about T.RAD Co., Ltd.

T.RAD Co., Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production of heat exchangers and related components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and serves a global market, providing essential parts for automotive and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 21,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen26.35B

For an in-depth examination of 7236 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

