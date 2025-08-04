T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results for Nine Months Ending June 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

T Hasegawa Co ( (JP:4958) ) has issued an update.

T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. reported a 3.5% increase in net sales for the nine months ending June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in the previous year. However, there was a decline in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company has also included a new subsidiary, T. Hasegawa Flavours (Pinghu) Co., Ltd., in its consolidation scope, indicating an expansion in its operational footprint. Despite the mixed financial performance, the equity ratio improved slightly, and the company maintained its dividend forecast, suggesting a stable financial position.

More about T Hasegawa Co

T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the flavor and fragrance industry. The company focuses on developing and supplying flavors for various food and beverage products, aiming to enhance the sensory experiences of consumers.

YTD Price Performance: 3.23%

Average Trading Volume: 54,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen130.1B

