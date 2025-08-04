T. Hasegawa Co. Announces Share Buyback to Boost Capital Efficiency

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from T Hasegawa Co ( (JP:4958) ).

T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. has announced a resolution to acquire up to 400,000 of its own shares, representing 1.0% of its total issued shares, through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction trading system. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance capital efficiency and shareholder returns amidst changing business conditions.

More about T Hasegawa Co

T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. operates in the flavor and fragrance industry, focusing on the production of flavors and fragrances for various consumer products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 3.23%

Average Trading Volume: 54,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen130.1B

