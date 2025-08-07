Syuppin Co., Ltd. to Terminate Bicycle Business Amid Market Shift

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Syuppin Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3179) ) has issued an announcement.

Syuppin Co., Ltd. has announced the termination of its bicycle business, CROWN GEARS, effective March 31, 2026, due to declining demand for road bikes and a strategic shift towards more profitable segments. The company plans to reassign affected employees and maintain customer support post-closure, with minimal expected impact on overall financial performance.

More about Syuppin Co., Ltd.

Syuppin Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on the sale of cameras, watches, and writing instruments. The company has also been involved in the bicycle market through its CROWN GEARS brand, specializing in road bikes and sports bicycles, but is now shifting focus due to changes in market demand.

Average Trading Volume: 151,092

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.84B

Find detailed analytics on 3179 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue